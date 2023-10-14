Private Trust Co. NA Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 110,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

