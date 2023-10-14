Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.