Private Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %
Elevance Health stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
