Private Trust Co. NA Sells 761 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

