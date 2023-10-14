Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

