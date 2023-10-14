iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 444.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

