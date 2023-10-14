Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $121.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
