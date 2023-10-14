Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.93.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

