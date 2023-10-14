Private Trust Co. NA Has $716,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.