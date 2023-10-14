JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 588,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

