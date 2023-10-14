Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

