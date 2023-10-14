Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,691 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,866,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

