Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.04.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,860,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.24 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.62, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

