Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.14 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,255,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 18.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

