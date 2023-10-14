Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 864 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $264,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 57.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

