Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $792,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of Arcellx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $7,918,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth $619,000.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.