New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

