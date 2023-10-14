New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.47 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $197,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

