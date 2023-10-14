B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,685,670,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.