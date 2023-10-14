SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.69 million. SMART Global also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

