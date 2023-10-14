SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Down 44.4 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

