SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.
SMART Global Stock Down 44.4 %
NASDAQ:SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.
Insider Transactions at SMART Global
In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SMART Global
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SGH
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SMART Global
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.