SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0-$0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $13.10 on Friday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock valued at $825,539. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SMART Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

