Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

