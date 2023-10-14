Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 361 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

