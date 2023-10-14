Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

