Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.56 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 249.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 619,296 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 517,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.15 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.