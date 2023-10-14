B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

