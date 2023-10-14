Private Trust Co. NA Has $832,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.35 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

