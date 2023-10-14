Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 732,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

