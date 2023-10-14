Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $258.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day moving average of $261.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

