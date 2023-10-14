Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 850 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $355.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.51 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

