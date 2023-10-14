Private Trust Co. NA Has $948,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $462.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $463.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

