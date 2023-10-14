Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 287 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,233,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,984 shares of company stock worth $64,365,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MDB opened at $350.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.31.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

