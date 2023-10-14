Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

