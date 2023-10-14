Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220,900 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.55% of Cellectis worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS opened at $1.38 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

