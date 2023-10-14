Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.03 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

