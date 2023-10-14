Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 293.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCM. Citigroup assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

