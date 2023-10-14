Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $1.39 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BCE by 131.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after buying an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

BCE opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.