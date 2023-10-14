Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 476 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

