Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $846,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $737,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $11,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

