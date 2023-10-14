Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.8 %

TER stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.