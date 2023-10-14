Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

