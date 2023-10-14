Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.