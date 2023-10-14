Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $86.70 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

