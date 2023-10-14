Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $976,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

