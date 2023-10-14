Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.