iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Lifted by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 1.9% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,175. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.