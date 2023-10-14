Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Sharper & Granite LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 3.1% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,537,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,497,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. 100,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,527. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.