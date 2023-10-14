Sharper & Granite LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

