Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.14 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.